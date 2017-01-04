Coastal areas on alert

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:24AM ALL COASTAL areas in the Western Division have been alerted of a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Fiji.

Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau said all district officers and provincial councils in the region have been alerted to contact all coastal villages.

He said coastal villagers have been advised to move to higher grounds and to stay alert.

"We've advised all of our coastal dwellers to stay tuned to all radio stations which will be sending out the latest reports," he said.

"People have been requested to move to higher grounds and to take precautionary measures.

"The reports that we're getting is that we should be expecting waves above sea level from 0.3m to 1 metre."