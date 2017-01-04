Fiji Time: 5:59 AM on Thursday 5 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Coastal areas on alert

REPEKA NASIKO
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Update: 11:24AM ALL COASTAL areas in the Western Division have been alerted of a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Fiji.

Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau said all district officers and provincial councils in the region have been alerted to contact all coastal villages. 

He said coastal villagers have been advised to move to higher grounds and to stay alert. 

"We've advised all of our coastal dwellers to stay tuned to all radio stations which will be sending out the latest reports," he said. 

"People have been requested to move to higher grounds and to take precautionary measures.

"The reports that we're getting is that we should be expecting waves above sea level from 0.3m to 1 metre."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man
  2. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future
  3. 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Fiji
  4. Tsunami alert for Fiji after 7.0 quake
  5. Brutality claims
  6. Vendors felt shake; tsunami alert
  7. Nadi residents feel tremor
  8. Juvenile in court for stealing ducks
  9. PM: 'No time' for unification response
  10. NDMO lifts tsunami alert

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Rent freeze Monday (02 Jan)
  4. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  5. Current weather to continue Monday (02 Jan)
  6. Rifle seized Friday (30 Dec)
  7. Suva private hospital under new ownership Tuesday (03 Jan)
  8. Hacked cow stirs family fear Friday (30 Dec)
  9. Distance is no barrier for lovebirds Sunday (01 Jan)
  10. New arrival on New Year's Day Monday (02 Jan)