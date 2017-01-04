Fiji Time: 5:57 AM on Thursday 5 January

Vendors felt shake; tsunami alert

MARGARET WISE
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Update: 10:45AM THE Sigatoka market chatter this morning is all about the 'shake' felt just before 11am today.

Market vendor Deo Narayan said chairs were shaking and people panicked.

"We are alarmed and want to go home but we're waiting for word from the market master or somebody," he said.

Calls placed to the Seismology Unit kept ringing out.

The only earthquake activity recorded on the Mineral Resources Department website this morning was of a 6.1 magnitude activity at 2.14am.

However, the US Geological Survey said an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.2 struck 284 kilometres off the coast of Fiji at 8.52am (AEDT) today.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has issued a tsunami threat message for parts of the Pacific located located close to the earthquake.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 15km.

