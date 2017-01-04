Fiji Time: 5:58 AM on Thursday 5 January

Tsunami alert for Fiji after 7.0 quake

NASIK SWAMI
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Update: 10:42AM FIJI has been put on a tsunami ALERT following a 7.0 magnitude that occurred south of the Fiji Islands around 11am today.

Confirming this, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources Malakai Finau said there was a possibility of a tsunami following the magnitude of the earthquake.

"The Mineral Resources Department is monitoring the situation," Mr Finau said.

He said after the earthquake, any local wave activity should be felt within 10 to 15 minutes before the tsumani.

Mr Finau said people living in low lying areas should move to higher grounds as a precautionary measure.








