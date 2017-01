/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Workers in Suva who evacuated their workplaces today. Picture: NASIK SWAMI

Update: 10:37AM RESIDENTS living in Naisoso, Nadi in Fiji have reported a tremor at about 10.50am this morning.

Litia Namotu said she felt the tremor that lasted a few seconds.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre reported the 7.0 magnitude quake at 10.52am.

The 10km deep quake struck southwest of Viti Levu at a distance of about 227km.