/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Workers stand along Selbourne Street in Suva during the tsunami alert. Picture: NASIK SWAMI

Update: 10:23AM A 7.0 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred south of the Fiji Islands around 11am today.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, 303km Southwest of Suva and 237km Southwest of Nadi.

The Fiji Times newsroom in Suva has received calls of people feeling the tremor.

Stay with us as we work on bringing you the latest update on this report.