Juvenile in court for stealing ducks

Update: 9:39AM A SABETO juvenile appeared at the Lautoka Magistrates Court yesterday for stealing three ducks from a school poultry farm last week.

The teen was a caretaker at the Sabeto College poultry farm in Nadi where he allegedly stole the birds.

Magistrate Mosese Naivalu granted bail for the accused but disallowed the teen from returning to the farm where he was staying.

Mr Naivalu ordered that the juvenile be remanded a further seven days in custody so he could arrange a temporary residence before he was released.

The case has been adjourned to January 17.