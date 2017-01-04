Brutality claims

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Steven Maharaj arrives at the Lautoka Magistrates Court yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Lautoka Magistrates' Court yesterday heard of three separate cases of police brutality allegations, one of which involved two juveniles.

Two vocational students, aged 17 and 19 years, appeared at the special sitting in Lautoka, each charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of theft for allegedly breaking into a property in Nadi last week.

Defence lawyer Mosese Ratabu said the 19-year-old client was allegedly assaulted during his caution interview and again when his charge sheet was being constructed.

Addressing the court, the 19-year-old claimed he was blindfolded, handcuffed and then repeatedly beaten with a rod while in police custody.

He said he was blindfolded with a scarf and a rod was used to hit his right leg before he was kicked on the side of his stomach. The 17-year-old also claimed similar injuries.

Presiding Magistrate Mosese Naivalu ordered the young men be medically examined. They will remain remanded and the case has been transferred to the High Court in Lautoka.

Mr Naivalu, however, released on bail two suspects who claimed they were beaten up by police in Sigatoka last weekend.

Sirvendra Deo Singh and Steven Maharaj were accused of stealing a rental car and making illegal modifications to the vehicle.

Their lawyer, Avinesh Reddy, told the court the men were abused and hit with a crowbar and a rod by police officers.

Mr Naivalu asked the men to list their injuries.

According to Mr Singh, his left eye was injured when he was allegedly punched. His left ear was also injured while his left rib cage also sustained injuries.

Mr Maharaj claimed his left leg was hit with a crowbar while a rod was used on his head. He said his left ear was also injured.

Sigatoka police prosecutor Sergeant Mohammed Shamim argued that if the two suspects were assaulted with crowbars they would not be able to stand in court. He said police had a strong case against the accused persons.

Mr Naivalu ordered the men undergo further medical examination. Mr Reddy said according to his clients, they were told the Sigatoka Hospital could not conduct X-ray examination.