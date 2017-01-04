PM: 'No time' for unification response

/ Front page / News

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he has no time to talk about the call by Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader, Sitiveni Rabuka for opposition political party leaders to unite ahead of the 2018 general election.

"I don't have time for that," Mr Bainimarama retorted yesterday when told about Mr Rabuka's formal invitation to the political parties in the opposition to work together.

The SODELPA leader earlier said his party was united in its stand to work together with other parties and determine the best way to move forward and defeat the ruling party at the next polls.

"I am happy to announce that the SODELPA management board and leadership are united in their resolve for victory in 2018. Working with our fellow opposition parties is crucial to attain victory in 2018," Mr Rabuka said.

"The management board meeting on October 25, 2016, agreed with my proposal for the commencement of discussions with our fellow opposition parties including those not represented in Parliament."

He said no single opposition party could do it alone in the next election.