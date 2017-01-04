Fiji Time: 5:58 AM on Thursday 5 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM: 'No time' for unification response

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he has no time to talk about the call by Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader, Sitiveni Rabuka for opposition political party leaders to unite ahead of the 2018 general election.

"I don't have time for that," Mr Bainimarama retorted yesterday when told about Mr Rabuka's formal invitation to the political parties in the opposition to work together.

The SODELPA leader earlier said his party was united in its stand to work together with other parties and determine the best way to move forward and defeat the ruling party at the next polls.

"I am happy to announce that the SODELPA management board and leadership are united in their resolve for victory in 2018. Working with our fellow opposition parties is crucial to attain victory in 2018," Mr Rabuka said.

"The management board meeting on October 25, 2016, agreed with my proposal for the commencement of discussions with our fellow opposition parties including those not represented in Parliament."

He said no single opposition party could do it alone in the next election.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man
  2. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future
  3. 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Fiji
  4. Tsunami alert for Fiji after 7.0 quake
  5. Brutality claims
  6. Vendors felt shake; tsunami alert
  7. Nadi residents feel tremor
  8. Juvenile in court for stealing ducks
  9. PM: 'No time' for unification response
  10. NDMO lifts tsunami alert

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Rent freeze Monday (02 Jan)
  4. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  5. Current weather to continue Monday (02 Jan)
  6. Rifle seized Friday (30 Dec)
  7. Suva private hospital under new ownership Tuesday (03 Jan)
  8. Hacked cow stirs family fear Friday (30 Dec)
  9. Distance is no barrier for lovebirds Sunday (01 Jan)
  10. New arrival on New Year's Day Monday (02 Jan)