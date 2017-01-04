Fiji Time: 5:59 AM on Thursday 5 January

NFP vows to take part in 2018 election on its own

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

THE National Federation Party (NFP) will not form a coalition with the FijiFirst party for the 2018 general election.

Confirming this yesterday, party leader Professor Biman Prasad said the party would fight the election on its own.

Prof Prasad said recent speculation on social media that the party was forming a coalition with FijiFirst was "nonsense".

He said the party's working committee decided in its meeting that the party would only engage with leaders of other political parties on matters of national importance.

"The working committee resolution is to engage with all political party leaders and obviously, that does not exclude the leader of FijiFirst," Prof Prasad said.

He said the engagement with other political leaders would be on matters of national importance such as the Electoral Decree, Media Decree, and Political Parties Decree, paving the way for a free and fair election.

"That is what I said, we are going to fight the election on our own and how clear can that be," Prof Prasad said.

"All this mischief ... some people are saying NFP is forming coalition with this and that is nonsense.

"What we are saying is the dialogue with political leaders will continue to ensure we have a free and fair environment to contest the election in 2018."

He said to achieve a free and fair election, political leaders needed a united stand.








