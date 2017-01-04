Fiji Time: 5:59 AM on Thursday 5 January

Take it to the limit

Alisi Vucago
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

ZAIRA Begg will represent Fiji at the World Supermodel South Pacific Regional finals, which gets underway at the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour from January 4-8, 2017.

The 22-year-old beauty queen is renowned for winning some major titles.

Recently graduating from the Fiji Police Academy, an optimistic Begg said she was determined to enter the competition.

"No matter what, I will push through limitations and adversity to give my all in everything that I do in life," Miss Begg said.

Director of Media for the World Supermodel South Pacific, Onisimo Moii is excited to have Miss Begg as Fiji's only representative to this year's competition.

"Zaira (Begg) brings her experience to the stage because she has competed in major pageants in Fiji.

"She is naturally beautiful inside and out, which is why she is a regular face on the local fashion scene," Mr Moii said.

The 13 contestants will undergo photo shoots, personal interviews, island trips and private judging during the four-day event to determine the South Pacific's representative to the international finals.

Miss Begg will be sponsored by SAVU Natural Artesian Water.

The winner will win a trip to Macau, China, in March this year to compete at the World Supermodel Production International finals where the overall winner will win a one-year modelling contract with Trump Model Management.








