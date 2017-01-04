Abuse, neglect unveiled

/ Front page / News

THE Nadroga Navosa Provincial Council hopes to work with the Ministry of Social Welfare to address the growing number of child abuse and welfare cases in the province.

Following the revelation by social welfare representatives in November last year, that child welfare cases were underreported because traditional leaders and elders were not aware of the challenges faced by children, the council saw it fit to propose a way forward to address the issue.

Nadroga Navosa provincial administrator Peni Koro yesterday said the two ministries would need to work together if they were to hold wider consultations on the matter.

"The Social Welfare Department should provide a budget for a wider consultation on these issues to the 122 villages," he said.

"They then request the provincial office to accompany them in each of these villages for the consultation."

He added while the Social Welfare department's core role would be to create more awareness among village elders on the issue, the facilitation can only commence once approved by the iTaukei Affairs Ministry as proposed in the draft village bylaws.

According to statistics collated by the welfare department, there were 35 recorded cases of sexual abuse within the span of three years in the province and 33 cases of child neglect.

For both issues many were recorded in 2015 with 14 and 17 cases recorded respectively.

There were four recorded cases of child abuse last year.

Another worrying issue of physical abuse recorded a total of 22 cases within the three-year timespan, many recorded in 2015 with 10 cases.

Statistics declined in cases recorded for 2016 and the concern about unreported cases prompted the establishment of the Inter-Agency Committee for Child Protection in Sigatoka.

The agency was tasked with enabling child protection policies to be incorporated into all 22 tikina.

The meeting recommended that the vanua or traditional leaders be champions of the protection of children and the month of November be used to promote Child Abuse Prevention in the province.