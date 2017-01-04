Fiji Time: 5:59 AM on Thursday 5 January

Change at FHTA

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

THE Fiji Hotels and Tourism Association (FTHA) will have a new chief executive officer next week.

This was confirmed by FHTA president Dixon Seeto yesterday.

The position is held by Michael Wong, who joined the association as an executive officer in 2006.

In 2007 he served as acting CEO until his appointment to the substantive position in 2009.

Mr Wong said with his tenure with the company coming to an end, he was content with the way the association and the tourism industry had developed in the 10 years he was with FHTA.

"My contract expires next week. I intend to take a short break before looking at other things."

He adds all tourism stakeholders have done well to bring the tourism industry to where it is today.

"The past 10 years have been very interesting. The industry has grown and all the players can be proud of what they have achieved.

"I think we have helped build it and I know the association will be left in good hands, of course.

"It's time to let some new blood come in and take the association and the industry to new heights."








