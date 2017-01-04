Fiji Time: 5:59 AM on Thursday 5 January

Villagers stuck with temporary crossings

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

VILLAGERS in the interior of Ra will have to contend with using temporary crossings this year.

Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson said the replacement of damaged bridges or crossings was not included in the 2016-17 financial year.

During Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and the recent flooding caused by Tropical Depression 04F, the bridges at villages such as Namara, Nasau and Lau settlement were damaged, restricting the movement of commuters.

"Temporary crossings have their approaches washed out by strong currents during periods of heavy rain. FRA contractors, after wet events like TD04F, would come along and reinstate the approaches once water receded.

"This practice will continue for some time and these three crossings will continue to have their approaches reinstated until the structures are replaced. They are currently not programmed for replacement in the 2016/17 financial year," Mr Hutchinson said.

The Ra province has a total of 65 crossings.

Recently the FRA constructed two at Vanuakula and Waimari. A total of 43 crossings and roads were damaged in the Ra province after the flooding.

Mr Hutchinson said these projects were expensive and needed thorough planning.

"On average an Irish crossing would cost $1.2m or more to construct. They are designed to be overtopped by water during periods of heavy rain and can be used again once the water recedes," he said.








