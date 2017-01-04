Fiji Time: 5:58 AM on Thursday 5 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Claims of illegal turtle activity 'news to us'

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

THE Ministry of Fisheries is not aware of allegations regarding the illegal killing of turtles in villages in the North during the festive season.

This newspaper received information from credible sources that turtle meat was even transported to Suva during the festive season to cater for family weddings, funerals and other family events.

Responding to these allegations, Ministry of Fisheries director George Madden said information gathered on such illegal activities were to be forwarded to divisional fisheries officers and police.

"Harvesting was imposed by the Minister for Fisheries in November 2016 as a measure to enforce the already existing law on 'Moratorium on molesting, taking or killing of turtles'," he said.

"The turtle harvesting as alluded is news to us at headquarters and also to the team in the North after inquiring with them. Turtle breeding season is from November to April and at times late breeding in May."

Mr Madden said this was the reason the minister imposed the ban from November last year.

"All turtle harvest requests received from late November and December were declined and the ministry's stand still remains on the ban during breeding seasons and this will be reviewed in May."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man
  2. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future
  3. 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Fiji
  4. Tsunami alert for Fiji after 7.0 quake
  5. Brutality claims
  6. Vendors felt shake; tsunami alert
  7. Nadi residents feel tremor
  8. Juvenile in court for stealing ducks
  9. PM: 'No time' for unification response
  10. NDMO lifts tsunami alert

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Rent freeze Monday (02 Jan)
  4. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  5. Current weather to continue Monday (02 Jan)
  6. Rifle seized Friday (30 Dec)
  7. Suva private hospital under new ownership Tuesday (03 Jan)
  8. Hacked cow stirs family fear Friday (30 Dec)
  9. Distance is no barrier for lovebirds Sunday (01 Jan)
  10. New arrival on New Year's Day Monday (02 Jan)