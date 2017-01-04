Claims of illegal turtle activity 'news to us'

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Fisheries is not aware of allegations regarding the illegal killing of turtles in villages in the North during the festive season.

This newspaper received information from credible sources that turtle meat was even transported to Suva during the festive season to cater for family weddings, funerals and other family events.

Responding to these allegations, Ministry of Fisheries director George Madden said information gathered on such illegal activities were to be forwarded to divisional fisheries officers and police.

"Harvesting was imposed by the Minister for Fisheries in November 2016 as a measure to enforce the already existing law on 'Moratorium on molesting, taking or killing of turtles'," he said.

"The turtle harvesting as alluded is news to us at headquarters and also to the team in the North after inquiring with them. Turtle breeding season is from November to April and at times late breeding in May."

Mr Madden said this was the reason the minister imposed the ban from November last year.

"All turtle harvest requests received from late November and December were declined and the ministry's stand still remains on the ban during breeding seasons and this will be reviewed in May."