Somosomo hydro fully operational

THE $15 million Somosomo hydro on Taveuni is fully operational.

Fiji Electricity Authority chief executive officer Hasmukh Patel confirmed that operations started on December 23, 2016.

"The Somosomo Hydro is fully operational and the official opening depends on the prime minister's availability," he said.

Mr Patel said FEA had established a diesel power station as well to operate in conjunction with the Somosomo hydro plant in the event of little or no water.

He also clarified that it would take time to supply electricity to the entire island.

Mr Patel has advised business houses to apply for electrical connection, after they raised concerns about the current situation of intermittent power supply at Naqara.

"Business houses will need to apply for connection and FEA will then give them a connection cost, depending on their electrical load to the FEA grid," he said.

"My staff on the ground have informed representatives from business houses who have inquired."

Some business owners on the island who did not wish to be named said that they were still struggling with accessing electricity. Mr Patel said electricity would be fully set up on the island.

"Initially the plan is to supply customers who were previously being supplied by the government power station plus a few villages that are close by. To supply the entire island will take time and substantial funding."