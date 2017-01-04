Dalo theft worry

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Qarawalu dalo farmer in Taveuni Prem Kumar sorts dalo at his home for the market. Farmers have raised their concerns on dalo and yaqona theft on the island. PICTURE: LUKE RAWALAI

FARMERS on Taveuni claim police inaction has encouraged the increase of dalo and yaqona thefts on farms on the island.

Delaivuna farmer Amrit Pratap said the theft of yaqona on the island was not funny, adding it was a daily occurrence.

Mr Singh said despite reports lodged with police, thieves still raided farms around the island.

"We provide police with leads and culprits' identity, but nothing is done with this information," he claimed.

"Culprits are only taken in for questioning and released without anything being done to them and the investigation processes make matters worse."

Qarawalu farmer Prem Kumar said farmers on the northern end of the island were facing similar problems, claiming police were not doing enough to reprimand thieves.

Mr Kumar said thefts on farms continued to increase despite farmers lodging reports with police.

Another farmer, Saimone Tikomaivavalagi, said the problem was an old one, which worsened after Severe TC Winston badly affected yaqona farms around the island.

Mr Tikomaivavalagi said yaqona and dalo theft continued to be a problem faced by farmers around the island.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said in a statement officers were doing all they could in the investigation of dalo and yaqona theft cases on the island.

Ms Naisoro said the suspects revealed by complainants have already been questioned and released because police had to gather more evidence.

"In most cases of theft on the island the matter would be brought to our attention after a few days," she said.

"However, investigators are doing their best to track down those involved."