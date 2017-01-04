Fiji Time: 5:58 AM on Thursday 5 January

New DPC North

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

SENIOR Superintendent of Police (SSP) Verani Nakauyaca has taken up the post of Divisional Police Commander Northern.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said SSP Nakauyaca's appointment was made because of his vast knowledge in the operational field.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said SSP Verani's experience was best suited to lead the Northern Division.

"Under the leadership of the former DPC, the Northern Division has been relatively under the radar with regards to major crimes and with SSP Nakauyaca taking over the reins I am confident he will continue the great work of his predecessor," he said.

SSP Nakauyaca previously held the post of Commanding Officer (CO) of the Police Special Response Unit based at Nasinu.

Meanwhile in another statement chief of operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu, who toured the Northern Division recently, said he was pleased with the operations adding that the morale of officers was very high.

He added the support of the community through various crime prevention committees in the provinces of Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata continued to be seen.

"The community's support has been overwhelming, which is largely because of the great working relationship between the police and members of the public," he said.








