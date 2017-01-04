Investigators to sketch identity of suspect

/ Front page / News

POLICE investigators will have to sketch the face of a suspect alleged to have murdered a 46-year-old fisherman at Lokia in Nausori last Sunday.

This was confirmed by police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu as they continued investigations into the case.

Jai Prasad was found unconscious in a pool of blood at his home near Lokia Landing last Sunday morning.

He was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man early that morning following an aggravated robbery at his home.

"A description has already been given to us. We are thinking for our investigators to sit and if there can be a sketch drawn up to assist us in our investigations," Mr Tudravu said.

Police earlier confirmed the unknown man had stolen Mr Prasad's 15hp Yamaha outboard engine after allegedly assaulting him.

According to a relative, Mr Prasad's face was swollen and injuries were found on his body when he was transported to Nausori Hospital.

It is understood that a masked man was spotted at Mr Prasad's home on the morning of the incident.