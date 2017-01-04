Fiji Time: 5:57 AM on Thursday 5 January

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

BEACHCOMBER was fascinated with a story told by a friend regarding an incident involving a couple over the weekend.

The couple were on their way out from a well-known club in the city when an argument broke out.

Police presence during the weekend was evident and it was also during this argument when an officer marched up to the couple to ask what the problem was.

This somehow triggered the guy's anger and he started verbally abusing the officer who he told to leave.

The officer, not to be intimidated, took out his pepper spay and used it to spray the belligerent man's face.

The heated argument turned into a hugging scene as the woman tried to comfort her partner.








