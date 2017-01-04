Pizzas for police, court orders man

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lawyer Aman Singh (right) with his client who was ordered to buy 10 serves of family sized pizzas and 10 litres of soft drinks for police officers outside the Lautoka Magistrates Court yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

A 48-year-old Australian citizen who pleaded guilty to verbally abusing police officers at the Lomolomo Police Station on New Year's Eve was ordered to buy 10 family sized pizzas and soft drinks for officers at the Lautoka Police Station yesterday.

The order was made by Magistrate Mosese Naivalu after the Melbourne resident pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing a police officer and one count of drunk and disorderly conduct.

Mr Naivalu said the accused swore at police officers and made harsh comments against police officers in the country.

He also stated that the accused had challenged the officers to a fight.

During mitigation, the 48-year-old's defence lawyer, Aman Singh, said his client was remorseful and regretted his actions.

Singh said his client was under the influence of alcohol and was willing to pay any fine imposed by the court.

Mr Naivalu said the Melbourne resident needed to learn a lesson for being abusive to police officers.

Mr Naivalu ordered that the accused pay $50 for his first count and purchase the family sized meals from the Lautoka Hotel.

The accused spent about $300 for the meal and soft drinks.