Belgium steps up bid for UN seat

BELGIUM'S Deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders visited members of Government yesterday as Brussels stepped up its bid to garner Fiji's support for a Belgian non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Mr Reynders paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday morning and Mr Bainimarama said Fiji valued highly the long-standing friendship and co-operation with the government and people of the Kingdom of Belgium.

Mr Reynders also met the Minister for Tourism, Industry and Trade, Faiyaz Koya.

He held discussions with the assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alex O'Connor and the permanent secretary for Health and Medical Services, Philip Davis.

The meeting provided an opportunity for Mr Reynders and Mr O'Connor to discuss opportunities for mutual co-operation between Fiji and Belgium's health sector.