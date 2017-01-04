Hunt on for back to school shopping bargains

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Susana Balkonan assist her daughter Fanny with her shoes for school in Suva yesterday. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

IT'S that time of the year again where parents and guardians take advantage of back to school sales.

A team from this newspaper took to the streets of Suva yesterday where parents and guardians were out and about shopping for shoes, bags, books and stationery for the new school year.

Parent Susana Bolkonan of Suva said the quality of bags and shoes this year was good compared with last year's stocks.

"I think personally the quality has improved. The shoes are more durable now and bags are strong enough to cater for the heavy books the children carry," Ms Bolkonan said.

"I have two children going to school this year and I have looked around to compare prices then I will decide where to buy the items from. We are looking for shoes now before we go buy the uniforms and books."

Ms Bolkonan said it was an ideal time to shop for her children's school needs.

"This is the best time to shop since not all shops are busy and we don't have to worry about stocks being finished. We also have ample time to browse and go through the items before buying," she said.

Meanwhile, Deoji Footwear store manager Urvasi Chand said she expected the sales to pick up from next week.

"Until now it's slack but by next week we should have more people visiting our shop to buy. We have a bigger range of shoes and bags this year so we are confident of doing good business," Ms Chand said.

"We are able to cater for the public demand and we know people will invest in quality stuff for their children."

Term one will officially begin on Monday, January 16.