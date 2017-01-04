Fiji Time: 5:59 AM on Thursday 5 January

Welfare focus

Peni Mudunavonu
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

IT'S important for players who are playing in highly competitive sports to have contracts, but it is equally important to give the contracts to the right players.

Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber made the statement during an interview at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva yesterday.

He was responding to queries by this newspaper on the players' contracts that was highlighted by Rio Olympic Games gold medal winning 7s coach Benjamin Ryan.

"I think it's hugely important when you reach the height that the players have here and one of the biggest considerations for a coach is that he wants as little distraction as possible for his players," Baber said.

He said he would ensure there were as little obstacles as possible.

"Contract for players to ensure stability in their lives is massively important, but I can't comment at the moment exactly on what those contracts would look like.

"I think between the players and obviously myself and within the FRU as well now, I think it's massively important to have stability pretty quickly."

Baber said, they had a lot of talented senior players and these players would want to be protected.

"And I think that is right and just, but the details of that will probably be sorted out hopefully in the next two to three weeks and some of that will be done before Wellington."

He said he had discussed the contracts with the Fiji Rugby Union and how they would be handling it.

"But what I've got to do is to be certain that the group of players that we are looking at are the ones that I want to progress for Fiji moving forward."

He said he would need to have a look at who would get selected to get a contract.

"It would be slightly naive just to contract players. I want to see if those players are the right ones for Fiji and they fit in to the way that I want to produce things for Fiji."








