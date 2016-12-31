Bus explodes, 15 passengers escape unharmed

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:59PM NO injuries were sustained by the 15 passengers onboard a Nasese bus that caught fire outside Vatuwaqa Primary School in Suva this afternoon.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirmed the cause of fire was not known yet.

Police, she said was waiting for the National Fire Authority report to determine the cause of fire.

The incident happened around 4pm this afternoon.

According to witnesses, the passengers had to jump out of the bus after it started emitting smoke before it exploded and was fully engulfed in flames.



