Fiji Time: 5:39 AM on Sunday 1 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Agricultural damage more than initially suspected

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, December 31, 2016

Update: 6:50PM A FIELD assessment by the Ministry of Agriculture has revealed a total value of damage of the Tropical Depression 04F on our agricultural sector amounting to $11.7 million.

A Government statement said the assessment is due to the Tropical Depression 04F damage to the production of crops, livestock and agricultural infrastructure in all the four divisions of the country.

In terms of total damage, the Central Division incurred the highest loss of $8.0 million followed by the Western Division which recorded a loss of $2.3 million. 

Damages from TD04F in the Northern Division amounted to $1.4 million while Eastern Division suffered a loss of $40,000.

Most of the damages occurred to crops in the Central Division, which were along the river banks of Waidina, Wainimala, Wainibuka and Waimanu rivers..

Crops sustained the majority of the damage at $11.1 million, followed by livestock at close to $247,000 while infrastructure damage is valued at around $365,000.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The final journey
  2. No arrests yet on rape of student
  3. Police on alert
  4. Jai faces setback, seeks help
  5. 7s sacrifice
  6. Hunt on for daylight rape suspect
  7. Bua road accident kills two
  8. 10 year old latest road accident victim
  9. SSP Singh: Black markets 'illegal' and 'monitored'
  10. FNRL sets target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby with no mum Wednesday (28 Dec)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Fiji Government MP charged with assault Monday (26 Dec)
  4. Dawasamu achieve record exam results Wednesday (28 Dec)
  5. Kaloucava sets her goal Tuesday (27 Dec)
  6. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  7. Road slip brings quick cash for boys Wednesday (28 Dec)
  8. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  9. Company lowers job education requirements Tuesday (27 Dec)
  10. Rugby loses former top halfback Tuesday (27 Dec)