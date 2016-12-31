Agricultural damage more than initially suspected

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:50PM A FIELD assessment by the Ministry of Agriculture has revealed a total value of damage of the Tropical Depression 04F on our agricultural sector amounting to $11.7 million.

A Government statement said the assessment is due to the Tropical Depression 04F damage to the production of crops, livestock and agricultural infrastructure in all the four divisions of the country.

In terms of total damage, the Central Division incurred the highest loss of $8.0 million followed by the Western Division which recorded a loss of $2.3 million.

Damages from TD04F in the Northern Division amounted to $1.4 million while Eastern Division suffered a loss of $40,000.

Most of the damages occurred to crops in the Central Division, which were along the river banks of Waidina, Wainimala, Wainibuka and Waimanu rivers..

Crops sustained the majority of the damage at $11.1 million, followed by livestock at close to $247,000 while infrastructure damage is valued at around $365,000.