PM: Fijians must fight climate change

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, December 31, 2016

Update: 6:48PM A SOLEMN duty for all Fijians to uphold is to effectively carry out the task we have been given to lead the world in the fight against climate change.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stressed this point in his 2017 New Year�s message to the nation.

Mr Bainimarama also asked Fijians to also fight against the threat to our oceans and seas posed by pollution and overfishing.

"Fiji has been given the honour by the global community to be President of COP-23 � the United Nations climate negotiations to reduce carbon emissions and arrest the global warming that is triggering extreme weather events like Winston and causing the seas to rise," Mr Bainimarama said.

"As your Prime Minister, I will be guiding the deliberations of almost 200 countries as we gather in Bonn, Germany, in November to continue to seek a more decisive response on the part of the industrial nations," he said.

Mr Bainimarama said he will be spending most of his time this year on COP-23 to make it the success that it must be for the sake of every person on the planet.

"My fellow Fijians, 2017 is a year of immense challenge. But I am confident that the Fijian spirit � the Fijian character � is more than a match for that challenge. And, as a nation, we humbly ask for God�s Blessing as we embark on the great crusade that lies ahead."








