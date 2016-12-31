Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Sunday 1 January

Kasavu slip may close Kings road

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, December 31, 2016

Update: 5:31PM FURTHER slips to the Kasavu landslide may result in the Kings road being closed.

This was confirmed in a situation report by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA).

The landslide which is located north of the Kasavu/ Baulevu Road Junction on Kings road is open to light vehicles only and operating as a single lane with potential for full closure if there are further slips.

There is a five tonne weight restriction is in place on this part of the Kings road.

The landslide was the result of heavy rains brought by Tropical Depression TD04F that had also damaged many high traffic roads and created more potholes.








