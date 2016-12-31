Fiji Time: 5:39 AM on Sunday 1 January

Kepa hopeful of the future

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, December 31, 2016

Update: 5:30PM WE the people of Fiji, are by nature, optimists with high expectations and despite the many setbacks of the past years, we must retain confidence in our future.

Opposition leader Ro Teimumu Kepa made the statement in her 2017 New Year�s message to the nation.

"As we set our sights toward 2017, let us briefly reflect on some of the problems of 2016 we have overcome as learning lessons for our communities," Ro Teimumu said.

She said during her constituency visits to various parts of Fiji which included Koro, Tailevu, Ra, Ba, Nadroga and Navosa, she met and learned the personal stories of those severely affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and Topical Depression 04F.

�Despite these obstacles, I remain hopeful that we, the law abiding, good natured and caring people of Fiji will ultimately prevail in transforming Fiji into the accountable, democratic state that we seek,� she said.

She said we must encourage them to build an open and tolerant society where people understand and are unafraid of our ethnic, cultural, traditional and religious diversity.

"So as we enter 2017 let us all, as the forces of good, commit ourselves to harnessing our collective hopes and aspirations and channelling this energy and drive towards ensuring change in 2018."








