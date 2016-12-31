Celebrity solstice cruises into Sugar city

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:19PM CELEBRITY Solstice berthed at the Lautoka Port this morning bringing a hive of business activity to the Sugar City.

Lautoka City Council CEO Jone Nakauvadra said the arrival of the vessel was a huge boost to the local economy.

Lautoka Chamber of Commerce and Industry administrator Mohammed Salim said the vessel�s arrival on New Year�s Eve was a good omen for 2017.

Tourists flooded the Central Business District seeking Fijian made handicraft and trinkets for family and friends in their home countries.