Tickets sold out but club will accommodate fans

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, December 31, 2016

Update: 5:01PM ALMOST three hundred tickets presold to fans of New Zealand reggae artist, Swiss for his concert at Onyx Platinum tonight, has sold out.

Club managing director, Sean Chow said Onyx could comfortably hold 500 people so they were hard at work to accommodate fans who turn up at the door. 

Chow said the Tongan musician was very popular with his patrons given the release of his original song "Slow Wind" which was nominated for several Pasefika Proud Music Awards a few years ago. 

Swiss, real name Pepa Manu said he was excited to be performing his feel good songs in Fiji. Married to a Samoan, the 24 year old was quick to call on the Pacific island community to attend tonight's concert.

"If there are any Tongans, Samoans out there , just come down to the show. Its going to be an awesome night, you can guarantee that," he said.

"I just hope to see you guys all there! Lets head into 2017 big, together."

Local bands Kula Kei Uluivuya (KKU) and The Gang open for the kiwi star after the club opens at 9pm. Swiss takes to the stage at 11am and through to the New Year.

The Fiji Times is a media partner of the Swiss Concert.

Watch Swiss singing Slow Wind at soundchecks this afternoon

;








