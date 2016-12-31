Bua road accident kills two

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:57PM TWO people are dead while five are admitted at the Nabouwalu Hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in went off road this morning.

The group was traveling from Labasa to Nabouwalu to board the boat bound for Natovi.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the accident happened at about 6:00am along the Dreketi/Nabouwalu Highway at the Vunivau Crusher stretch.

"A 58-year-old of Nadawa, Suva allegedly lost control of the vehicle he was driving and it veered off the road and tumbled," Ms Naisoro said.

"Two people died, one aged 50 and the other 30," she said.

Ms Naisoro said five other passengers are now admitted at Labasa Hospital.

Investigation continues.