Geo tech exam for new route to Bau

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, December 31, 2016

Update: 2:02PM THE alternative route to the tikina of Bau in Tailevu will be subject to the results of the Geotech investigation.

An alternative access route is being constructed connecting Bau Tikina Road off the Kings Road to Ratu Mara Road in Raralevu following a large slip at Kasavu/Baulevu Road Junction after Tropical Depression 04F.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer John Hutchinson said the Geotech investigation should be completed by today.

Geotechnical investigations are performed by geotechnical engineers or engineering geologists to obtain information on the physical properties of soil and rock around a site to design earthworks and foundations for proposed structures and for repair of distress to earthworks and structures caused by subsurface.

Meanwhile Mr Hutchinson has advised the motorists to be cautious, allow extra time for their journey and drive within the speed limits.









