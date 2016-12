/ Front page / News

Update: 2:00PM THERE are no arrests yet to the alleged assault and rape of a student in Suva yesterday morning.

This was confirmed by Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro.

A report was lodged at the Totogo Police Station of an alleged assault and rape of a 23-year-old student at Holland St in Suva.

Ms Naisoro said the student was walking in that vicinity yesterday morning when the alleged incident happened.

Anyone with information is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or 9905646.