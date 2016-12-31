Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Sunday 1 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police intelligence head retires

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, December 31, 2016

Update: 12:00PM FIJI Police Force director of Intelligence Bureau, Senior Superintendent of Police David Keshwan has now called it a day after 36 years of service.

SSP Keshwan's first posting was to the Labasa Police Station, before taking up posts as a prosecutor, community policing officer and later climbed the ranks within the Intelligence Bureau.

The Tavua native was farewelled this week by the Force.

In his farewell speech SSP Keshwan requested his comrades to develop and maintain a sense of self discipline for the sake of the people they serve.

"I will be retiring on the December 31 and I still can't imagine life outside the Force, but I will remain loyal and honest to the organisation and to the Government of the day," SSP Keshwan said.

"Once a police officer I will always be a police officer, everything about being an officer for me is unique and I have a big family which is and always will be the Fiji Police Force," he said.

He attributed the success of his career as a police officer to the officers under his command.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The final journey
  2. No arrests yet on rape of student
  3. Police on alert
  4. Jai faces setback, seeks help
  5. 7s sacrifice
  6. Hunt on for daylight rape suspect
  7. Bua road accident kills two
  8. 10 year old latest road accident victim
  9. SSP Singh: Black markets 'illegal' and 'monitored'
  10. FNRL sets target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby with no mum Wednesday (28 Dec)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Fiji Government MP charged with assault Monday (26 Dec)
  4. Dawasamu achieve record exam results Wednesday (28 Dec)
  5. Kaloucava sets her goal Tuesday (27 Dec)
  6. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  7. Road slip brings quick cash for boys Wednesday (28 Dec)
  8. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  9. Company lowers job education requirements Tuesday (27 Dec)
  10. Rugby loses former top halfback Tuesday (27 Dec)