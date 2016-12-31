Police intelligence head retires

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:00PM FIJI Police Force director of Intelligence Bureau, Senior Superintendent of Police David Keshwan has now called it a day after 36 years of service.

SSP Keshwan's first posting was to the Labasa Police Station, before taking up posts as a prosecutor, community policing officer and later climbed the ranks within the Intelligence Bureau.

The Tavua native was farewelled this week by the Force.

In his farewell speech SSP Keshwan requested his comrades to develop and maintain a sense of self discipline for the sake of the people they serve.

"I will be retiring on the December 31 and I still can't imagine life outside the Force, but I will remain loyal and honest to the organisation and to the Government of the day," SSP Keshwan said.

"Once a police officer I will always be a police officer, everything about being an officer for me is unique and I have a big family which is and always will be the Fiji Police Force," he said.

He attributed the success of his career as a police officer to the officers under his command.