Fiji Time: 5:39 AM on Sunday 1 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Seven roads closed

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, December 31, 2016

Update: 11:44AM SEVEN roads across the country remain closed and impassable at this stage.

A situation report issued this morning by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) states that there are three roads that are closed in the Central divisions namely, Nasiriti, Wailoa and Nabukavesi roads.

In the Northern division the Qeleimumu road and Rabi coastal road remain closed to the public.

Also Lawaki Nasau road in the Western division and Gau circular road in the Eastern division are also closed.

The Nasiriti, Qeleimumu and Lawaki Nasau roads are expected to be resolved today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The final journey
  2. No arrests yet on rape of student
  3. Police on alert
  4. Jai faces setback, seeks help
  5. 7s sacrifice
  6. Hunt on for daylight rape suspect
  7. Bua road accident kills two
  8. 10 year old latest road accident victim
  9. SSP Singh: Black markets 'illegal' and 'monitored'
  10. FNRL sets target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby with no mum Wednesday (28 Dec)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Fiji Government MP charged with assault Monday (26 Dec)
  4. Dawasamu achieve record exam results Wednesday (28 Dec)
  5. Kaloucava sets her goal Tuesday (27 Dec)
  6. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  7. Road slip brings quick cash for boys Wednesday (28 Dec)
  8. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  9. Company lowers job education requirements Tuesday (27 Dec)
  10. Rugby loses former top halfback Tuesday (27 Dec)