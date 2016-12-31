Seven roads closed

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:44AM SEVEN roads across the country remain closed and impassable at this stage.

A situation report issued this morning by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) states that there are three roads that are closed in the Central divisions namely, Nasiriti, Wailoa and Nabukavesi roads.

In the Northern division the Qeleimumu road and Rabi coastal road remain closed to the public.

Also Lawaki Nasau road in the Western division and Gau circular road in the Eastern division are also closed.

The Nasiriti, Qeleimumu and Lawaki Nasau roads are expected to be resolved today.