10 year old latest road accident victim

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Saturday, December 31, 2016

Update: 9:41AM A 10-year-old girl died after she was allegedly thrown out of a moving vehicle yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred after 5pm along the Naqoro flats on the Queens Road in Rakiraki.

"The vehicle was driven by a relative and initial information gathered so far is that she was thrown out of the vehicle as she had been sitting at the back of the vehicle which is still subject to investigations," said police spokesperson Ana Naisoro.

"The suspect is being questioned at the Rakiraki Police Station."








