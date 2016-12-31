Fiji Time: 5:41 AM on Sunday 1 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$700k cane harvesters for Fiji

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, December 31, 2016

IN a bid to increase mechanisation and reduce costs to farmers, the Lautoka Cane Producers Association has invested about $700,000 in the purchase of two mechanical harvesters from India.

Association president Praveen Singh said the harvesters were expected in the country well before the start of the 2017 harvest and crush season.

"We are not wasting time and have started preparing for next year," he said.

"With the purchase of the two harvesters from India, we will have three machines in total and we have started discussions with lorry operators because of the specific requirements that billeted cane require."

Mr Singh said the harvesters would be hired out at cost and the association expected to recover the cost of the machines in seven years.

"Once we pay back the loan, we will look at offering farmers a reduced hire fee and this will further reduce production costs for our more than 5000 members."

Mr Singh said the India-built harvesters were ideal for ground conditions in Fiji.

"They are smaller than the Australia-built machines and this makes them easier to manouver around our small holder farms."

He added that the association was looking forward to meeting Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan to discuss the need for better coordination of billeted cane trucks at mill yards.

Mr Karan will be visiting farms in the Western Division early next month to ascertain the impact of flooding and to discuss the various reforms planned for the industry.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The final journey
  2. No arrests yet on rape of student
  3. Police on alert
  4. Jai faces setback, seeks help
  5. 7s sacrifice
  6. Hunt on for daylight rape suspect
  7. Bua road accident kills two
  8. 10 year old latest road accident victim
  9. SSP Singh: Black markets 'illegal' and 'monitored'
  10. FNRL sets target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby with no mum Wednesday (28 Dec)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Fiji Government MP charged with assault Monday (26 Dec)
  4. Dawasamu achieve record exam results Wednesday (28 Dec)
  5. Kaloucava sets her goal Tuesday (27 Dec)
  6. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  7. Road slip brings quick cash for boys Wednesday (28 Dec)
  8. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  9. Company lowers job education requirements Tuesday (27 Dec)
  10. Rugby loses former top halfback Tuesday (27 Dec)