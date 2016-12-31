$700k cane harvesters for Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Lautoka Cane Producers Association has invested about $700,000 in the purchase of two mechanical harvesters from India. Picture: SQUARE SPACE

IN a bid to increase mechanisation and reduce costs to farmers, the Lautoka Cane Producers Association has invested about $700,000 in the purchase of two mechanical harvesters from India.

Association president Praveen Singh said the harvesters were expected in the country well before the start of the 2017 harvest and crush season.

"We are not wasting time and have started preparing for next year," he said.

"With the purchase of the two harvesters from India, we will have three machines in total and we have started discussions with lorry operators because of the specific requirements that billeted cane require."

Mr Singh said the harvesters would be hired out at cost and the association expected to recover the cost of the machines in seven years.

"Once we pay back the loan, we will look at offering farmers a reduced hire fee and this will further reduce production costs for our more than 5000 members."

Mr Singh said the India-built harvesters were ideal for ground conditions in Fiji.

"They are smaller than the Australia-built machines and this makes them easier to manouver around our small holder farms."

He added that the association was looking forward to meeting Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan to discuss the need for better coordination of billeted cane trucks at mill yards.

Mr Karan will be visiting farms in the Western Division early next month to ascertain the impact of flooding and to discuss the various reforms planned for the industry.