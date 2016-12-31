Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Sunday 1 January

Better future

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, December 31, 2016

SUGARCANE growers from Sigatoka to Lautoka are optimistic that recent reforms announced by the Government will bring improvements to the industry.

Lautoka Cane Producers Association president Praveen Singh said many growers had expressed confidence in the restructure and reform plans announced by the Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan.

"The overwhelming view of farmers is that the plans the Sugar PS has for the industry and the restructure of the Fiji Sugar Corporation will result in a more conducive environment for dialogue and discussions from now on," he said.

"The ideas and plans Mr Karan has for harvesting and transportation and the key performance indicators for FSC will improve efficiency if it works and we welcome it."

Mr Karan has announced that any decision that affected sugarcane farmers would be done in consultation with them.

He also put the FSC on notice that he was expecting a reduction in mill breakdowns and stoppages from next season.

Mr Karan said a new CEO for the miller would be announced soon and he would be given KPIs with a focus on streamlining processes and boosting cane production.

He said there was an ambitious plan to increase production from the current 1.8million tonnes to 3million tonnes by 2020.

Mr Karan said he believed this could be achieved if growers found the environment conducive to increase production.

and if the FSC mills operated efficiently.








