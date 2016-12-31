Fiji Time: 5:41 AM on Sunday 1 January

Bauxite funds on hold

By LUKE RAWALAI
Saturday, December 31, 2016

THE Ministry of Lands will await clearance from its permanent secretary before it can comment on the distribution of funds worth $600,000 to bauxite landowning units of Nawailevu.

In response to questions sent by this newspaper, the ministry's deputy secretary Malakai Nalawa said the clearance from the permanent secretary was needed.

However, the ministry stated in the past that the future funds would not be given out as it has been set aside for future genertations.

But in an earlier interview the spokesman for the landowning units, Vilikesa Kaidawa, said they had been informed the funds would be released.

Mr Kaidawa said this was made known at a meeting with officials from the Land Bank Unit last month.

He said the landowning unit Naicobo is expected to receive $500,000 for the use of their land for bauxite mining.

"The mataqali Nalutu will receive $70,000 for the use of their land in stockpiling bauxite," he said.

"A total of $30,000 will be given to the mataqali Noro for the lease of their land by the Land Bank Unit for access roads that run on their land. In a meeting in November we were told by personnel from the Land Bank we would be receiving the money in our accounts soon."

Mr Kaidawa said they were told at the meeting to identify trustees from the three landowning units so they could be registered.

"We were told once this is done we will be able to receive the funds," he said.

"The three mataqali are ready to work closely with the unit for the selection of trustees so we can receive the money soon. We have already selected our trustees and their names are with the Land Bank Unit."

However, this newspaper was told by former lands minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa that the future generation funds would not be used for any purposes as they were meant for the future generations of the three landowning units.

Meanwhile, questions sent to the Ministry of Lands on December 6 remain unanswered despite several follow ups for clarification purposes.








