Gender inequality claim

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation has dismissed claims by three female electrical engineers who said they were unfairly told to go home at the end of the 2016 crushing season.

FSC acting CEO Mikaele Biukoto said the three were released from work at the Lautoka mill as part of its normal seasonal process.

The three, who prefer to remain anonymous, had completed a four-year apprenticeship program at the FSC's Lautoka mill and claimed they had been promised full-time employment.

"We were really surprised and not expecting this," they said.

"If they had released us as soon as we received our certificates, we would have looked for jobs elsewhere."

One of the engineers has a child, one is engaged and another is about to get married.

"The thing that really shocked us was the fact that there were no issues with our conduct or work," they said.

"None of us had received warning letters and the next thing we knew they handed us termination letters and said they'll call us if they need us.

"Our issue is that if the FSC is an equal opportunity employer then how come three females were terminated at the same time, where is the gender equality?"

Mr Biukoto said the Lautoka mill had released seven temporary tradespeople when crushing was terminated last month.

"This is a normal part of our seasonal process where we release our seasonal and casual employees with temporary clerks and temporary tradespeople when the crushing ends and re-engage them as and when required as we go into maintenance mode and get closer to another crushing season," he said.

"Of the four ex-apprentices released, three were female.

"The apprentices were retained as temporary tradespeople until the end of crush 2016 and released under their terms of engagement.

"We normally re-engage some temporary tradespeople when the workload increases.

"This is when we go full swing in the later part of our maintenance season."