Gifts for children

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, December 31, 2016

THE bright smiles on their faces spoke of their grateful hearts.

The children of Bouma settlement in Labasa who did not receive any Christmas gifts over the weekend and settled for historic stories of the season were blessed with gifts on Thursday.

An article was published in this newspaper as the children described their Christmas Day as special despite receiving no gifts.

But yesterday, their patience was rewarded with gifts from business houses handed out by Save The Children Fiji and included toys such as cars, drums, dolls and musical instruments.

In handing out the gifts, STCF north rep Tevita Tokalauvere told the children that they were never forgotten.

"You are just as precious as the other children who received Christmas gifts and I hope you will all enjoy these gifts," he said.

Mr Tokalauvere thanked the parents for looking after their children during this Christmas holiday.

In accepting their gifts, laughter and excitement surrounded the swampy settlement as children unwrapped their gifts.

Thursday's atmosphere was different from the Christmas Day spirit as children sat in their houses and listened to their parents' stories about the birth of Jesus.

Parent Asivorosi Suqe said God certainly touched the hearts of the business owners who gave the gifts to their children.

"We did what was right and shared the story of Jesus' birth to our children and now, our kids are receiving gifts for their Christmas," he said.

"Even though Christmas is over, receiving these gifts is still Christmas for our children."








