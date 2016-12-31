Return trip excites David

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image David Pluckrose (2nd from left) with wife Jill Pluckrose shop at Jacks of Fiji in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

AUSTRALIAN David Pluckrose worked as an engineer in Suva from 1989 to 1993 before returning to his homeland.

This week he returned with his wife Jill as part of about 2000 visitors who arrived on board the MS Noordam, which berthed at the Lautoka Port on Thursday.

"I spent a lot of time in Suva and came down to Lautoka occasionally when I was living here," the 87-year-old said.

"I'm retired now and I have come back with my wife. I'm very excited to be here. We left Sydney on December 21 and after Lautoka, we are also heading to Taveuni and Suva so I'm pretty excited to come back."

Mr Pluckrose said he was looking forward to seeing how Suva had grown.

Retail and business houses in Lautoka were abuzz yesterday as tourists from the cruise liner poured into the Sugar City.

The cruise ship is expected to be in Suva today.

MS Noordam is a member of Holland America Line's Vista class, and the fourth Holland America Line vessel to bear the name. The ship was christened on February 22, 2006, in New York City by the actress Marlee Matlin. Noordam is a sister ship of MS Oosterdam, MS Westerdam, MS Zuiderdam and P&O Cruises' MS Arcadia.