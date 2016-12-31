Fiji Time: 5:41 AM on Sunday 1 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Return trip excites David

Shayal Devi
Saturday, December 31, 2016

AUSTRALIAN David Pluckrose worked as an engineer in Suva from 1989 to 1993 before returning to his homeland.

This week he returned with his wife Jill as part of about 2000 visitors who arrived on board the MS Noordam, which berthed at the Lautoka Port on Thursday.

"I spent a lot of time in Suva and came down to Lautoka occasionally when I was living here," the 87-year-old said.

"I'm retired now and I have come back with my wife. I'm very excited to be here. We left Sydney on December 21 and after Lautoka, we are also heading to Taveuni and Suva so I'm pretty excited to come back."

Mr Pluckrose said he was looking forward to seeing how Suva had grown.

Retail and business houses in Lautoka were abuzz yesterday as tourists from the cruise liner poured into the Sugar City.

The cruise ship is expected to be in Suva today.

MS Noordam is a member of Holland America Line's Vista class, and the fourth Holland America Line vessel to bear the name. The ship was christened on February 22, 2006, in New York City by the actress Marlee Matlin. Noordam is a sister ship of MS Oosterdam, MS Westerdam, MS Zuiderdam and P&O Cruises' MS Arcadia.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The final journey
  2. No arrests yet on rape of student
  3. Police on alert
  4. Jai faces setback, seeks help
  5. 7s sacrifice
  6. Hunt on for daylight rape suspect
  7. Bua road accident kills two
  8. 10 year old latest road accident victim
  9. SSP Singh: Black markets 'illegal' and 'monitored'
  10. FNRL sets target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby with no mum Wednesday (28 Dec)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Fiji Government MP charged with assault Monday (26 Dec)
  4. Dawasamu achieve record exam results Wednesday (28 Dec)
  5. Kaloucava sets her goal Tuesday (27 Dec)
  6. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  7. Road slip brings quick cash for boys Wednesday (28 Dec)
  8. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  9. Company lowers job education requirements Tuesday (27 Dec)
  10. Rugby loses former top halfback Tuesday (27 Dec)