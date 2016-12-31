Ministry quells fears over island's school roll

/ Front page / News

PARENTS on Qamea Island should not worry about the school roll that might be affected by the recent landslide that destroyed Laucala District School, says the Ministry of Education.

Some parents and villagers have raised concerns that the school roll might drastically drop as families have moved out of the island after the landslide.

The ministry said in a statement that villagers should not worry about the school roll but ensured their children attended classes when the new term begins.

It said ministry officials were working hard to build temporary sheds so children could return to school on time.

The ministry also stated that two Government teams have been assigned by the Ministry of Infrastructure to help with the developments. Also, the statement said the ministry would take care of clearing up all the debris at the school site.