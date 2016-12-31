Fiji Time: 5:41 AM on Sunday 1 January

Trauma counselling

Luke Rawalai
Saturday, December 31, 2016

VICTIMS of the massive landslide that destroyed homes at Dreketi Village on Qamea Island will have access to trauma counselling services, thanks to Empower Pacific.

Responding to questions sent from this newspaper, the organisation's chief executive officer, Patrick Morgam, said two counsellors would be posted to Qamea Island very soon.

Mr Morgam said they were in the process of arranging logistics for deployment purposes.

Earlier, this newspaper highlighted the dire need for trauma counselling by victims who survived the massive landslide.

In earlier interview the Tui Laucala, Ratu Laginikoro Dakuiyau told this newspaper that counselling was imperative to help villagers, especially children and women.

The school's headteacher, Marica Moce, told this newspaper that people were still in a state of shock after the landslide.

"My own children hide in fear if they hear thunder or the sound of a heavy downpour," she said.

"Children and adults have been traumatised by what they went through.

"There is a need for counselling to tune people to their rightful mental state."

Mr Morgam said Empower Pacific had so far seen more than 1947 people in the aftermath of TD 04F in the Western and Central divisions.

"Our counsellors provided the counselling and psychosocial support to the affected communities, families and individuals," he said.

"Teams from this office worked in collaboration with district and provincial offices, village headman, chiefs and other stakeholders to make available our services to the communities."








