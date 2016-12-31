Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Sunday 1 January

Group works on mobility

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, December 31, 2016

THE Spinal Injury Association (SIA) Fiji is working with stakeholders in the country to improve the lives and welfare of people with disabilities.

SIA Fiji executive director Joshko Wakaniyasi said the association was in the process of holding talks with authorities to improve accessibility for its members.

"Getting easier access for our members has always been a problem for us," he said.

"We just received donation of motorised wheelchairs before Christmas which has helped us a lot.

"We are now trying to focus on people with disabilities to have an opportunity to join the workforce and universities so they can grow and develop themselves.

"In the past, there have been many cases where our members have faced problems when it came to accessibility.

"Whether it is transportation or getting around in their daily lives, they needed help to move around."

Mr Wakaniyasi said focus now was to engage in talks with the hotel industry and the Government on the issue.

"Our next phase is to have talks with hotel industry and the Government on how they can provide better accessibility in the services they provide.

"If we have equipment but no access then it defeats the whole purpose.

"We want our members to be independent and feel free while living their lives.

"Accessibility plays an important part in their lives and we are mapping out ways in improving this for them."








