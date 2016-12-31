Fiji Time: 5:39 AM on Sunday 1 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Massive revamp plan at museum

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, December 31, 2016

EXPECT better services and a more cultural experience once the renovation works at the Fiji Museum concludes early next year.

The five-year expansion plan involves investing in a new gallery, uplifting of the Thurston Gardens, renovated entrance, expansion of the overall structural space and maintenance of the museum.

Museum director Adi Meretui Ratunabuabua said after the completion of the works, they would be able to cater for the increasing demands from the public.

"The demand from the public is always high. The works carried out has been long time coming, but we are happy it is underway," she said. We will be able to cater for the large numbers of people who pass our gates daily. Not only locals, but also tourists come in big numbers."

Ms Ratunabuabua said despite the expansion plan in place, funding still played a vital part in their services.

"We had faced some problems in our funding, but we are always willing to work with whatever we get. The support from the international communities is also welcoming."

She said the museum's main priority was to be focused on creating awareness on Fijian culture and heritage.

"We are here to preserve and create awareness on the cultural significance of our culture. We have a good relationship with schools and universities in the country and we are working with them on these," Ms Ratunabuabua said.

"The feedback we receive from locals and tourists have been good so far. We take these feedbacks and analyse ways we can improve our products and services."

Meanwhile, the museum's events tourism manager, Semi Buwawa, said the museum was working closely with the tourism industry in getting more tourists to visit the place.

"We are working hand in hand with various stakeholders to enhance our services," he said.

"The numbers for tourists this year have been better in comparison with last year but we are hoping to achieve an increase in numbers in the coming year. People are also able to view us online from other parts of the world which shows they are interested in what we have to offer.

"Some of the tourists have advised us they found out about us from the museum website."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The final journey
  2. No arrests yet on rape of student
  3. Police on alert
  4. Jai faces setback, seeks help
  5. 7s sacrifice
  6. Hunt on for daylight rape suspect
  7. Bua road accident kills two
  8. 10 year old latest road accident victim
  9. SSP Singh: Black markets 'illegal' and 'monitored'
  10. FNRL sets target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby with no mum Wednesday (28 Dec)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Fiji Government MP charged with assault Monday (26 Dec)
  4. Dawasamu achieve record exam results Wednesday (28 Dec)
  5. Kaloucava sets her goal Tuesday (27 Dec)
  6. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  7. Road slip brings quick cash for boys Wednesday (28 Dec)
  8. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  9. Company lowers job education requirements Tuesday (27 Dec)
  10. Rugby loses former top halfback Tuesday (27 Dec)