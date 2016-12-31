Massive revamp plan at museum

/ Front page / News

EXPECT better services and a more cultural experience once the renovation works at the Fiji Museum concludes early next year.

The five-year expansion plan involves investing in a new gallery, uplifting of the Thurston Gardens, renovated entrance, expansion of the overall structural space and maintenance of the museum.

Museum director Adi Meretui Ratunabuabua said after the completion of the works, they would be able to cater for the increasing demands from the public.

"The demand from the public is always high. The works carried out has been long time coming, but we are happy it is underway," she said. We will be able to cater for the large numbers of people who pass our gates daily. Not only locals, but also tourists come in big numbers."

Ms Ratunabuabua said despite the expansion plan in place, funding still played a vital part in their services.

"We had faced some problems in our funding, but we are always willing to work with whatever we get. The support from the international communities is also welcoming."

She said the museum's main priority was to be focused on creating awareness on Fijian culture and heritage.

"We are here to preserve and create awareness on the cultural significance of our culture. We have a good relationship with schools and universities in the country and we are working with them on these," Ms Ratunabuabua said.

"The feedback we receive from locals and tourists have been good so far. We take these feedbacks and analyse ways we can improve our products and services."

Meanwhile, the museum's events tourism manager, Semi Buwawa, said the museum was working closely with the tourism industry in getting more tourists to visit the place.

"We are working hand in hand with various stakeholders to enhance our services," he said.

"The numbers for tourists this year have been better in comparison with last year but we are hoping to achieve an increase in numbers in the coming year. People are also able to view us online from other parts of the world which shows they are interested in what we have to offer.

"Some of the tourists have advised us they found out about us from the museum website."