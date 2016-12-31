Custom-made bags

/ Front page / News

POST Fiji Ltd will distribute the first custom-made Dolphin school bags for Fijian students for the new school year.

The company's head of retail and marketing, Isaac Mow, said the school bags were specifically made for Fijian students as it was their initiative to provide top quality school bags that would suit local students.

The school bags were made in Malaysia and tailor-made for the Fijian market.

"We know that most Asian made products are usually small so this was tailor-made for Fijian students so they will be able to fit their big lunch boxes and sports gear into it," said Mr Mow.

"The average school bag has a base width of five inches but this bag has a base width of seven inches as it is very spacious and its zip is durable to withstand rough handling."

The school bags will be retailed in Post Fiji outlets from next week.