Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Sunday 1 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Custom-made bags

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, December 31, 2016

POST Fiji Ltd will distribute the first custom-made Dolphin school bags for Fijian students for the new school year.

The company's head of retail and marketing, Isaac Mow, said the school bags were specifically made for Fijian students as it was their initiative to provide top quality school bags that would suit local students.

The school bags were made in Malaysia and tailor-made for the Fijian market.

"We know that most Asian made products are usually small so this was tailor-made for Fijian students so they will be able to fit their big lunch boxes and sports gear into it," said Mr Mow.

"The average school bag has a base width of five inches but this bag has a base width of seven inches as it is very spacious and its zip is durable to withstand rough handling."

The school bags will be retailed in Post Fiji outlets from next week.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. The final journey
  2. No arrests yet on rape of student
  3. Police on alert
  4. Jai faces setback, seeks help
  5. 7s sacrifice
  6. Hunt on for daylight rape suspect
  7. Bua road accident kills two
  8. 10 year old latest road accident victim
  9. SSP Singh: Black markets 'illegal' and 'monitored'
  10. FNRL sets target

Top Stories this Week

  1. Baby with no mum Wednesday (28 Dec)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Fiji Government MP charged with assault Monday (26 Dec)
  4. Dawasamu achieve record exam results Wednesday (28 Dec)
  5. Kaloucava sets her goal Tuesday (27 Dec)
  6. Reginald's Christmas miracle Sunday (25 Dec)
  7. Road slip brings quick cash for boys Wednesday (28 Dec)
  8. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  9. Company lowers job education requirements Tuesday (27 Dec)
  10. Rugby loses former top halfback Tuesday (27 Dec)