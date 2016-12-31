Fiji Time: 5:40 AM on Sunday 1 January

Police tough on drivers

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, December 31, 2016

MORE than 1000 traffic infringements were recorded by the Fiji Police Force during road operations across the country.

Director traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mahesh Mishra said most of the infringements were speeding.

"We had over a thousand traffic infringements which show that people are still being complacent," he said.

"Driver attitude is still a major concern for us because they are not following our road rules."

SSP Mishra said 40 people were charged for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

"Drink-driving is a major concern for us because this is one of the leading causes of fatalities on our roads.

"People are well aware that they are not supposed to be driving when they have been drinking.

"These are the types of attitudes that we are seeing in drivers who think they are above the law."

SSP Mishra said most of the accused drivers would be fined or presented in court.








