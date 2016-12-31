Fiji Time: 5:41 AM on Sunday 1 January

An alternative route

Aqela Susu
Saturday, December 31, 2016

WORK has already started along Bautikina Rd as an alternative route from the road slip at Kasavu outside Nausori.

In a press conference last Friday, Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said they were investigating options for an alternative access that included connecting the Bautikina Rd off Kings Rd to Mara Rd in Raralevu.

A group of men from Fulton Hogan Hiways were seen working on the road when a team from this newspaper visited the area on Thursday.

The road is still operating on a single lane meaning one vehicle passes at a time and only light goods vehicles with a maximum weight of five tonnes are allowed to travel across.

Mr Hutchinson earlier stated that one of the major challenges connecting the two roads was making the ground condition suitable for traffic.

He said the new route would be opened this week.








