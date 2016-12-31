Fiji Time: 5:41 AM on Sunday 1 January

NTS applications

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, December 31, 2016

APPLICATIONS for the National Toppers Scheme (NTS) are being accepted to ensure 600 student recipients meet the government's required allocations to the different disciplines.

Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Board chairman Dixon Seeto said he had met with the Minister for Education to discuss the number of NTS recipients required for each discipline under the government's priority areas.

"There is still time for students to send in their applications for the scheme as applications will close on the 31st of this month," he said.

Mr Seeto also said the student turnout to the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board (TSLB) office had been good.

He said the TSLB staff were more organised this year and have allocated more space outside the TSLB office to make it easier for the many students who would be dropping off their application forms and those making general enquiries.

The 600 toppers recipients will be announced after thorough assessment of applications have been carried out.








